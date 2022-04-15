Waypoint Survivor’s Program to hold event for nightclub shooting victims

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Waypoint is holding an event on Tuesday to meet with those impacted by the shooting at the nightclub over the weekend.

The Cedar Rapids-based nonprofit said it will be an opportunity for people to get connected to services and complete crime victim’s compensation paperwork.

No appointments are necessary, and services are free and confidential.

The even will run from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, located at 310 5th Street SE.

