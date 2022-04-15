Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Waypoint Survivor’s Program to hold event for nightclub shooting victims

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Waypoint is holding an event on Tuesday to meet with those impacted by the shooting at the nightclub over the weekend.

The Cedar Rapids-based nonprofit said it will be an opportunity for people to get connected to services and complete crime victim’s compensation paperwork.

No appointments are necessary, and services are free and confidential.

The even will run from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, located at 310 5th Street SE.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I became a whore” Workers say sexual harassment culture exists within Cedar Rapids Post...
‘I became a whore’ Workers say sexual harassment culture exists within Cedar Rapids Post Office
The new owners of the Field of Dreams Movie Site, Go the Distance Baseball, LLC, are unveiling...
$80 million Field of Dreams Movie Site expansion unveiled
Cedar Rapids woman starts fitness journey after 40 and becomes champion bodybuilder
Cedar Rapids woman starts fitness journey after 40 and becomes champion bodybuilder
35-year-old Nicole Owens was killed in a shooting at Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids.
Family of Taboo shooting victim remembers her at vigil
West Liberty
‘We couldn’t do this anymore,’ West Liberty firefighters say they will quit if requests aren’t met

Latest News

They claimed Thursday that a state panel wrongly rejected their challenge to her nomination...
Iowa Supreme Court: Finkenauer qualifies for Senate ballot
Senator Joni Ernst and Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller met with victim advocates Thursday to...
Iowa Sen. Ernst, AG Miller meet with sexual assault victims
Advocate groups told TV9 earlier this week, that long-term investments are key to reducing gun...
American Rescue Plan funding going to preventing gun violence in Linn County
A new study finds even small doses of physical activity, such as brisk walking, may...
New study finds exercise lowers risk for depression