War Crimes Watch: The woman who would make Putin pay

The flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet has now sunk into the ocean.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova is at the frontline of a legal battle to hold Russia accountable for atrocities committed in her country.

The bulk of the investigative work – and probably the largest number of prosecutions – will likely be done by Ukraine.

Venediktova has already opened over 8,000 criminal investigations related to the war and identified over 500 suspects.

For this formidable prosecutor, the work is personal.

“I protect the public interest of Ukrainian citizens. And now I see that I can’t protect these dead kids,” she said. “And for me, it’s pain.”

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

