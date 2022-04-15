Show You Care
University of Iowa milk bank seeking donations

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — With a shortage of baby formula, Mother’s Milk Bank at the University of Iowa says they are unable to meet the demand that parents need.

The solution to this problem: finding more donors.

“We have three big freezers here at the milk bank that are dedicated to raw donor milk and right now two of those big freezers are empty,” said Heidi Baudhin, Milk Donor Coordinator for Mother’s Milk Bank.

Staff members say they want to find new donors to replace old ones.

Anyone interested in donating milk or giving to the milk bank can find information here.

