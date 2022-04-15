Show You Care
Univ. of Northern Iowa online program helps school counselors become licensed therapists

An online program at the University of Northern Iowa allows school counselors to become a licensed therapist in just 15 months.
By KCCI
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCCI) - An online program at the University of Northern Iowa allows school counselors to become a licensed therapist in just 15 months.

School counselors have to have at least two years of mental-health-counseling experience. But if they meet that requirement, the program can be tailored to a person’s schedule, since it’s all online.

Darcie Davis-Gage, the program’s coordinator, said they started it because so many school counselors requested more mental health training.

She said there’s a wider need for counseling since the pandemic started. There’s also a nationwide shortage of mental health professionals, especially in rural areas.

“It’s a matter of just having to travel, if you have to travel 45 minutes to see a counselor, the chance of going once a week is difficult, just in finding the time to do that,” Davis-Gage said.

She also said she hopes when more counselors are available, that can also help reduce stigma for people seeking counseling or any kind of help.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

