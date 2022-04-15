Univ. of Northern Iowa online program helps school counselors become licensed therapists

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCCI) - An online program at the University of Northern Iowa allows school counselors to become a licensed therapist in just 15 months.

School counselors have to have at least two years of mental-health-counseling experience. But if they meet that requirement, the program can be tailored to a person’s schedule, since it’s all online.

Darcie Davis-Gage, the program’s coordinator, said they started it because so many school counselors requested more mental health training.

She said there’s a wider need for counseling since the pandemic started. There’s also a nationwide shortage of mental health professionals, especially in rural areas.

“It’s a matter of just having to travel, if you have to travel 45 minutes to see a counselor, the chance of going once a week is difficult, just in finding the time to do that,” Davis-Gage said.

She also said she hopes when more counselors are available, that can also help reduce stigma for people seeking counseling or any kind of help.

