Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Sunshine returns Saturday, along with some wind

Expect a breezier day on Saturday, with temperatures staying chilly.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A chilly weather regime sticks around for a few more days, along with a shot at some rain and snow toward Sunday.

Saturday, despite the below normal highs in the 40s, features a good amount of sunshine. On the flip side, winds will increase a bit as well, with speeds between 15 to 30 mph. As such, dress appropriately if spending time outdoors.

Precipitation on Sunday, which could either be rain, a rain and snow mix, or period of just snow in the north, likely holds off until at least lunchtime or beyond, lingering into Sunday night. Accumulation of frozen precipitation will be little to none, as it appears at this time, though falling rain or snow could disrupt some Easter egg hunts.

Monday will be drier, but windy again, with a warming trend beginning. This sends highs from the 40s to star the workweek and into the 60s and 70s by the end of it.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I became a whore” Workers say sexual harassment culture exists within Cedar Rapids Post...
‘I became a whore’ Workers say sexual harassment culture exists within Cedar Rapids Post Office
The new owners of the Field of Dreams Movie Site, Go the Distance Baseball, LLC, are unveiling...
$80 million Field of Dreams Movie Site expansion unveiled
West Liberty
‘We couldn’t do this anymore,’ West Liberty firefighters say they will quit if requests aren’t met
Cedar Rapids woman starts fitness journey after 40 and becomes champion bodybuilder
Cedar Rapids woman starts fitness journey after 40 and becomes champion bodybuilder
35-year-old Nicole Owens was killed in a shooting at Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids.
Family of Taboo shooting victim remembers her at vigil

Latest News

Mostly sunny skies expected.
First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Friday, Afternoon, April 15
kcrg wx
Less wind today, next system arrives on Easter
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Friday Morning, April 15