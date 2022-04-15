Sunshine returns Saturday, along with some wind

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A chilly weather regime sticks around for a few more days, along with a shot at some rain and snow toward Sunday.

Saturday, despite the below normal highs in the 40s, features a good amount of sunshine. On the flip side, winds will increase a bit as well, with speeds between 15 to 30 mph. As such, dress appropriately if spending time outdoors.

Precipitation on Sunday, which could either be rain, a rain and snow mix, or period of just snow in the north, likely holds off until at least lunchtime or beyond, lingering into Sunday night. Accumulation of frozen precipitation will be little to none, as it appears at this time, though falling rain or snow could disrupt some Easter egg hunts.

Monday will be drier, but windy again, with a warming trend beginning. This sends highs from the 40s to star the workweek and into the 60s and 70s by the end of it.

