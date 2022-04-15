Show You Care
Rare triplet calves born on fifth-generation Monticello farm

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - Rhett, Ronan, and Ruby were born one month ago on Schneiter Farms in Monticello.

Triplet calves only occur once in every 100,000 births, and even then, the mother and babies only have a 60 percent chance of survival.

All of them are doing well after two of the calves had a stint with leg splints and feeding tubes.

Reagan Schneiter, the Monticello Future Farmers of America president, said neither she nor her father were expecting the 6-year-old mother cow - called a dam - to birth three calves.

“It was a surprise,” Schneiter said. “So there was one, then dad drives by later and there’s two and he thinks ‘that’s it,’ and he’s going to kind of focus on them and see how they’re doing and then there’s three a little while later, so it was pretty crazy.”

Ron Schneiter, her father, said in his time raising approximately 6,000 cows, he’s never seen triplets. He said he sees about a dozen sets of twin calves per year. The Schneiters are fifth-generation farmers.

