Outdoor community market intended to help local makers is coming to Ottumwa

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - Ottumwa is set to host its inaugural Community Market at St. Paul Lutheran Church starting on April 22.

The kickoff will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature vendors, live music, free hot dogs until they run out, and kids activities.

Kelly Patton, one of the organizers, says the goal is to uplift local makers that might not otherwise have a chance.

“Whether you’re a crafter, or a home grower, or you have a small business that you’re wanting to launch, but you don’t have enough for brick and mortar, or say you’re trying to sell on consignment but that was a little too pricey -- that was kind of the impetus in starting it was to provide that outlet at a low economical entry point,” Patton said.

It will cost vendors $15 or $25 to set up shop for the market, depending on how much space they want. Patton says they are looking for more sellers to join the festivities.

Those interested in doing so can reach out to the Ottumwa Community Market Facebook and Instagram pages, or by emailing communitymarketottumwa@gmail.com.

The market will operate rain or shine every 2nd and 4th Saturday of the month until October 22.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.