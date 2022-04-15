Show You Care
Man involved in standoff outside Sioux City school gets 60 years in prison

Emanuel Pleitez
Emanuel Pleitez(Woodbury County Jail)
By Dean Welte
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A man involved in a standoff outside a Sioux City school in February has received his prison sentence.

Court documents state that 36-year-old Emanuel Pleitez has been sentenced to 60 years in prison with the possibility for parole at 18 years.

As part of a plea agreement, Pleitez pleaded guilty on April 8 to intimidation with a dangerous weapon, felon in possession of a firearm two counts of assault on a police officer. A charge of trafficking in stolen weapons was dropped as part of the plea agreement.

The charges stem from an incident back on Feb. 10, 2022, that started when Sioux City police stopped Pleitez in an armed robbery near Bishop Heelan High School and placed him in a police car. While being transported, officers realized Pleitez had a gun inside the vehicle. After learning this, the officer in the vehicle exited the vehicle and a standoff ensued outside Bishop Heelan, which, at the time, had Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra touring the school.

The school was locked down while police negotiated with Pleitez. When negotiations broke down, police moved in and deployed chemical munitions against Pleitez. He surrendered shortly afterward and was taken into custody. It was later confirmed that Pleitez had a “micro-compact” handgun on his person.

No major injuries were reported due to the standoff.

