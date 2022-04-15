Show You Care
Less wind today, next system arrives on Easter

The wind is way down today, which is great. Look for partly cloudy sky and highs into the 40s north to lower 50s south.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today looks pretty nice overall with much lighter wind and highs into the 40s north to lower 50s farther south. It’ll be a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds around. For Easter weekend, it continues to look mostly sunny and chilly tomorrow with highs generally into the 40s. The northwest wind will pick up a bit, but nothing like we had yesterday. On Easter itself, plan on chilly conditions when you wake up with increasing chances of precipitation around lunchtime and shortly thereafter. A rain/snow mix is possible in the afternoon and evening hours with highs only in the upper 30s to lower 40s. At this time, no notable snow accumulation is expected, though minor accumulation could feasibly occur in grassy areas. Early next week plan on more wind and cold. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

