Law enforcement warning public of recent phone scam

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement agencies across the nation are seeing an increase in the number of people that have gotten calls from phone scammers claiming to be law enforcement, IRS, FBI, or some other government agency.

Waterloo police posted a warning on their Facebook Police alerting police of the scam, and how to respond as a potential victim.

Police say the scam involves scammers providing personal data about the victim under the guise as law enforcement, and then threatening to arrest the person if they do not pay immediately. They saw the scammers often “spoof” law enforcement telephone numbers, so it appears the phone call is actually from a legitimate law enforcement number.

Police want to remind the public to never give personal information or agree to pay anything over the phone and that no law enforcement agency calls to demand money or threaten to arrest.

Law Enforcement agencies do not accept or demand payment via any type of pre-paid gift card.

Police say to protect yourself, hang up the call, and inform your local police.

Be aware of phone scammers claiming ot be law enforcement (KCRG)

