Iowa Republicans calling on DNC to follow suit after announcing it would keep the first in the nation status

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Republicans announced Thursday that Iowa will remain the first in the nation’s caucus.

“Our little state will not be a flyover state in 2023,” said Iowa Republican Chair Jeff Kaufmann.

Republicans affirmed this a day after Democrats rejected Iowa’s guaranteed first-in-the-nation status. If Iowa Democrats aren’t first in the nation in the country, Republican candidates might be the only ones traveling around the state of Iowa.

“We have an entire section dedicated to not just caucus, but an entire section dedicated to out-of-state media,” said Mike Drager, owner of the t-shirt company, Raygun.

Draper said his company has had a long history of being a part of the Iowa caucus when they opened their first store in 2005.

“We were right across the street from Obama’s caucus headquarters, so that was kind of our first look at what we lovingly refer to as the dork Olympics,” said Draper.

Draper said being the first in the nation has brought plenty of business to them, but more than that built connections to do business on a national scale.

“We do a lot of the printing for the national radio and CNN,” he said. “Just this month, we’re doing for the White House Correspondents Association dinner.”

All of that would be lost if the DNC doesn’t choose Iowa to go first. Thursday, the Iowa Republican Party Chair, Jeff Kaufmann, announced the RNC was keeping Iowa in its leading role. Now, he’s calling on the DNC to commit to Iowa, and look at diversity in the process with a border lens.

“We have diversity if you look at Nevada and its Latino population, South Carolina with its African-American population, and the competitiveness of Nevada,” said Kaufmann.

Linn County Democratic Chair, Bret Nilles said the DNC needs to look at whom Iowans have voted on in the past: the first Black President, the first female presidential nominee, and the first openly gay candidate.

“I think that’s part of the problem,” said Nilles. “Everybody expects to be perfect without any mistakes, but, unfortunately, there’s a lot of humans involved, and we make mistakes.”

State democrats will apply for the waiver once again, but with the state’s diversity weighing into the decision heavily, it will be difficult for Iowa to win back its top spot. A loss Draper understands, even if that means fewer sales.

“I love that it’s here,” said Draper. “There’s no logical reason why it is in Iowa and not South Dakota or Wisconsin, we’re just the beneficiaries of it and we love that part of the system.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.