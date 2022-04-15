Iowa man pleads not guilty in 2012 home invasion killing

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the decade-old home invasion shotgun death of a rural Nashua man.

49-year-old Randy Lee Patrie pleaded not guilty earlier this week in the October 2012 death of 70-year-old Carl Gallmeyer.

About a year after Gallmeyer’s death, a television, guns, and tools stolen from his home were found in Patrie’s home. Patrie pleaded guilty to gun charges in the case and was sentenced in 2014 to life in prison as a habitual offender, but that sentence was reduced to 20 years on appeal.

In January, state prosecutors charged Patrie in Gallmeyer’s killing.

No trial date has been set.

