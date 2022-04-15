Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Iowa Farm Sanctuary receives global accreditation

By Libbie Randall
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Iowa (KCRG) - Iron Man and Glitter are the names of two pigs that were rescued by the Iowa Farm Sanctuary team. Their home recently got accreditation from the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries. It recognizes a high level of care.

Only 150 other farms in the world have this distinction and this is the only one in Iowa.

Assistant Director, Katie Valentine says the road to reach this goal wasn’t easy.

“We had to put together a lot of protocols and policies, either ones that we already had or create from scratch,” she told TV-9.

But Co-Founder, Shawn Camp says they remained diligent, knowing were doing this for the animals.

“Farm animal rescues are really new so there aren’t a lot of licenses or checks and balances to make sure that these farm animal rescues are doing the right things,” said Camp.

For many of their animals, frequent vet visits and a lot of additional care is something that’s a necessity. It’s also something that requires a lot of funding, most of which comes from donors. Which is why this accreditation means that much more to the farm.

“It instills a lot of confidence and faith in our donors that we are a reputable organization,” said Valentine.

“It proves that not only are we financially responsible, but we’re providing the utmost and best care to our animals beyond just providing them a home,” said Camp.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I became a whore” Workers say sexual harassment culture exists within Cedar Rapids Post...
‘I became a whore’ Workers say sexual harassment culture exists within Cedar Rapids Post Office
The new owners of the Field of Dreams Movie Site, Go the Distance Baseball, LLC, are unveiling...
$80 million Field of Dreams Movie Site expansion unveiled
West Liberty
‘We couldn’t do this anymore,’ West Liberty firefighters say they will quit if requests aren’t met
Cedar Rapids woman starts fitness journey after 40 and becomes champion bodybuilder
Cedar Rapids woman starts fitness journey after 40 and becomes champion bodybuilder
35-year-old Nicole Owens was killed in a shooting at Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids.
Family of Taboo shooting victim remembers her at vigil

Latest News

Emanuel Pleitez
Man involved in standoff outside Sioux City school gets 60 years in prison
The national Republican party is sticking with Iowa.
Iowa Republican Party to continue holding first nominating event in Iowa
Pope Francis
Pope Francis presides over 'Good Friday' service
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Iowa man pleads not guilty in 2012 home invasion killing