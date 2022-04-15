Show You Care
Iowa congresswoman introduces ‘Pregnant Students Right’s’ Act

By Molly Martinez
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, women who give birth while attending college are 65% less likely to graduate.

Republican Iowa representative Ashley Hinson said having a baby and getting your diploma shouldn’t be mutually exclusive.

That’s why she’s introducing a new bill, the ‘Pregnant Students’ Rights Act.’

“We want [students] to be successful,” said Hinson, “in a time when people need to get into the workforce and need to be part of that supply chain there, we want people to continue with what their plan was. And so that’s what this bill is about, is empowering students.”

The bill would apply to all colleges and universities that receive Title IX funding. So far only Republicans have co-signed the bill.

