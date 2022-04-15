Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Google to invest more than $50 million in Iowa

Google will invest more than $50 million into Iowa this year to help create more jobs.
By KCCI
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KCCI) - Google will invest more than $50 million into Iowa this year to help create more jobs.

Google said it plans to invest about $9.5 billion in offices and data centers to create at least $12,000 new jobs across the country.

Google has been in Iowa since 2009 when it built a data center in Council Bluffs.

To date, the center created jobs for more than 900 people.

“Google’s new $50 million investment announced today underscores their commitment to our Council Bluffs community,” Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said. “Building upon the $5 billion already invested in the Council Bluffs data center facilities, this new investment will continue to provide a ripple of economic impact throughout the state.”

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new owners of the Field of Dreams Movie Site, Go the Distance Baseball, LLC, are unveiling...
$80 million Field of Dreams Movie Site expansion unveiled
35-year-old Nicole Owens was killed in a shooting at Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids.
Family of Taboo shooting victim remembers her at vigil
Cedar Rapids woman starts fitness journey after 40 and becomes champion bodybuilder
Cedar Rapids woman starts fitness journey after 40 and becomes champion bodybuilder
Police say an investigation revealed that the black SUV was being operated by 33-year-old...
Charges filed against wrong-way driver who ran naked on I-380
“I became a whore” Workers say sexual harassment culture exists within Cedar Rapids Post...
‘I became a whore’ Workers say sexual harassment culture exists within Cedar Rapids Post Office

Latest News

KHAK joins KCRG to talk about upcoming country concerts
KHAK joins KCRG to talk about upcoming country concerts
An online program at the University of Northern Iowa allows school counselors to become a...
Univ. of Northern Iowa online program helps school counselors become licensed therapists
Google will invest more than $50 million into Iowa this year to help create more jobs.
Google to invest more than $50 million in Iowa
The U.S. Defense Department identified a sailor from Independence as one of the victims from...
Independence native killed in WWII identified