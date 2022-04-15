Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Fatality reported in Washington County Crash

Generic car crash
Generic car crash(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A person was killed in a vehicular crash Friday morning.

Police say a 2006 Nissan Sentra was driving westbound on Highway 22 in Riverside when it crossed the centerline and struck the left front corner of a 2012 Dodge Ram Truck pulling a trailer with an oversized shed.

Police say after the Nissan hit the shed the Dodge was pulling. it crossed the roadway and struck the front porch of a building in the 600 block of Hickorystreet.

The driver of the Nissan was killed in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I became a whore” Workers say sexual harassment culture exists within Cedar Rapids Post...
‘I became a whore’ Workers say sexual harassment culture exists within Cedar Rapids Post Office
The new owners of the Field of Dreams Movie Site, Go the Distance Baseball, LLC, are unveiling...
$80 million Field of Dreams Movie Site expansion unveiled
Cedar Rapids woman starts fitness journey after 40 and becomes champion bodybuilder
Cedar Rapids woman starts fitness journey after 40 and becomes champion bodybuilder
35-year-old Nicole Owens was killed in a shooting at Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids.
Family of Taboo shooting victim remembers her at vigil
West Liberty
‘We couldn’t do this anymore,’ West Liberty firefighters say they will quit if requests aren’t met

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Iowa man pleads not guilty in 2012 home invasion killing
Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of warrant payment scam
Law enforcement warning public of recent phone scam
They claimed Thursday that a state panel wrongly rejected their challenge to her nomination...
Iowa Supreme Court: Finkenauer qualifies for Senate ballot
Waypoint Services logo
Waypoint Survivor’s Program to hold event for nightclub shooting victims