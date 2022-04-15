Fatality reported in Washington County Crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A person was killed in a vehicular crash Friday morning.

Police say a 2006 Nissan Sentra was driving westbound on Highway 22 in Riverside when it crossed the centerline and struck the left front corner of a 2012 Dodge Ram Truck pulling a trailer with an oversized shed.

Police say after the Nissan hit the shed the Dodge was pulling. it crossed the roadway and struck the front porch of a building in the 600 block of Hickorystreet.

The driver of the Nissan was killed in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.

