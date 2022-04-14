Winds become lighter, but stay breezy through the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Strong winds continue through sunset on Thursday, with some relaxing noted into the nighttime hours.

However, we will keep at least breezy conditions through the first part of the weekend, more like the 10 to 20 mph range rather than 25 to 40 mph range of today, as temperatures remain cool. A chance for some rain or snow moves in on Sunday into early Monday, though amounts should be relatively light. Still, this could disrupt some plans for the Easter holiday, especially outdoor Easter egg hunts.

Next week shows a slow warming trend, with highs going from the 50s early on, back toward the upper 60s by the following weekend. Another chance for some rain arrives on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.