Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Winds become lighter, but stay breezy through the weekend

Expect chilly temperatures to continue, but with a little bit lighter winds going forward.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Strong winds continue through sunset on Thursday, with some relaxing noted into the nighttime hours.

However, we will keep at least breezy conditions through the first part of the weekend, more like the 10 to 20 mph range rather than 25 to 40 mph range of today, as temperatures remain cool. A chance for some rain or snow moves in on Sunday into early Monday, though amounts should be relatively light. Still, this could disrupt some plans for the Easter holiday, especially outdoor Easter egg hunts.

Next week shows a slow warming trend, with highs going from the 50s early on, back toward the upper 60s by the following weekend. Another chance for some rain arrives on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say an investigation revealed that the black SUV was being operated by 33-year-old...
Charges filed against wrong-way driver who ran naked on I-380
Christopher Alan Southerland
Atkins man arrested in Independence; wanted on national warrant
Vigil held for Nicole Owens Tuesday evening
Friends and family hold vigil for Nicole Owens
West Liberty Volunteer Fire Department worried about changes
West Liberty Volunteer Fire Dept. ends association with city over ‘escalating hostility’
A tornado formed during Tuesday's storms northwest of Fort Dodge near Gilmore City.
Tornado confirmed in north-central Iowa, others reported

Latest News

Scattered clouds on Friday.
First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Thursday, Afternoon, April 14
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Morning, April 14
kcrg wx
Gusts over 50mph likely today, wind advisory issued