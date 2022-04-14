Show You Care
Waiver put in place to temporarily allow E15 year round

By Brian Tabick
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced a waiver to allow E15 fuel to be sold year-round.

E15 was approved by the EPA in 2011. The waiver will boost Iowa farmers, but the fuel was not allowed to be sold during the summer months because of smog concerns. The waiver was added to give people more affordable fuel. Gas currently costs $3.80 a gallon; a year ago, it was $2.76 a gallon.

“It’s 15% alcohol that they’re talking about,” said the Owner of Blairs Ferry Automotive, Dustin Pruismann. “It’s said to run just fine in cars mad in 2001 and newer.”

Easing the United States’ reliance on gasoline is another goal of increasing biofuels, especially given the international conflicts like Russia’s war on Ukraine. A study in 2009 from the federal government found a full tank of #-15 won’t get you as far as lower ethanol gas, but the difference was small.

“You’re not saving anything,” he said. “You’re spending a little more you’ll get better fuel economy, so I don’t see the huge savings there,” he said.

