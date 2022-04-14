Iowa Dept. of Public Health warns alcohol use in Iowa has increased over time

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) is using the month of April to spread awareness of alcohol abuse in the state.

April is National Alcohol Awareness Month and the IDPH is encouraging Iowans to get informed in order to make healthy safe choices.

From 2008 to 2019 the rate of alcohol-related deaths in Iowa creased by a whopping 73%. In the past 30 days, alcohol use in Iowa is higher compared to the national average.

In a 2018 survey, 10% of Iowa’s youths reported that they had at least one drink of alcohol in the previous 30 days. 3% of 6th graders, 7% of 8th graders, and 20% of 11th graders all reported having at least one drink of alcohol in the previous 30 days.

The IDPH wants Iowans to be aware of excessive drinking due to various causes like alleviating stress or coping with isolation or concerns.

Here are some tips for alcohol awareness.

Know what a standard “drink” is: 12 ounces of beer (5% alcohol content) 5 ounces of wine (12% alcohol content) 1.5 ounces of distilled spirits or liquor (40% alcohol content)

Know the alcohol consumption guidelines for healthy adults: One drink a day for women of all ages Two drinks a day for men under age 65

Don’t binge drink. Binge drinking is defined as consuming four or more drinks for women and five or more drinks for men in a single occasion.

If you or someone you care about may have a problem with alcohol use, you can reach out to Your Life Iowa for free, confidential support: https://yourlifeiowa.org/alcohol.

