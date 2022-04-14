Show You Care
Gusts over 50mph likely today, wind advisory issued

It's all about the wind today with gusts higher than 50mph this afternoon! A Wind Advisory has been issued.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wind is the big weather story today and a Wind Advisory has been issued for the entire area. Plan on gusts over 50mph, especially by this afternoon. If it’s trash day in your area, try to get those bins back inside shortly after pickup to avoid them being scattered around. Give high-profile vehicles plenty of room as well given the challenging wind conditions anticipated. The wind should calm down by mid-evening. Chilly conditions will continue today through Easter weekend. Easter Sunday looks quite chilly with highs only in the low-mid 40s with a chance of a rain/snow mix. No accumulation is expected at this time.

