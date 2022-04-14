Show You Care
Family of Taboo shooting victim remembers her at vigil

By Mollie Swayne
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The family of Nicole Owens attended Wednesday night’s vigil for the victims of the shooting at Taboo over the weekend. That shooting killed 35-year-old Owens and 25-year-old Michael Valentine and injured 10 others.

Eugene Winters is Owens’ father. He remembers his daughter as fun-loving and full of life. “Every memory I have of her is funny.” He also described her warmth, saying she was “a loving, caring person.” He added, “Anybody that met her took to her. She looked out for her siblings. Hard-working. Single parent. She lived her life for her kids.”

According to her family, Owens has three daughters: Erica, 19; Kierra, 18; and Trinity, 1.

One of Owens’ sisters, Deja Winters, remembered little details about her sister’s sense of style. “My sister ain’t go nowhere without her jewelry. And her half-jacket. She stepped outside with a tank top and a half-jacket no matter where she was going.”

Stacia Winters, also Owens’ sister, said Owens “brought sunshine to all of our lives.”

Owens’ family has set up a Go Fund Me to help provide for Owens’ daughters.

