Drew Tate remembers his legendary throw in Orlando 17 years later

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Drew Tate’s football fates have led him to UNI where he’s a volunteer assistant coach, his first extended time in the Hawkeye state since he left the University of Iowa in 2006,

“Very honored and blessed to be here around awesome people,” said Tate. “Awesome to be back in the state of Iowa, to be around Iowans.”

His most memorable play from his days as a Hawkeye came at the Capital One Bowl against LSU, a game-winning pass to Warren Holloway.

Does he still hear about the play?

“It happens a lot,” Tate said.

