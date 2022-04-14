Show You Care
City of Cedar Rapids holds vigil for shooting victims

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Cedar Rapids held a vigil Wednesday evening for family, friends, and members of the community who wanted to show them support from the tragedy that killed two and injured at least 10 others.

Roughly 150 community members were in attendance, and together grieved the loss of Michael Valentine and Nicole Owens, two people that were killed in the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge shooting that took place on April 10th.

“Nicole was a loving, caring person. Anybody that met her took to her. She looked out for her siblings. Hardworking, single parent. She lived her life for her kids,” said Eugene Winters, Nicole’s father.

“I send my heart and all my love to all of the families that are traveling this road of recovery with me. I am with you; you are not alone. Despite my pain, I choose to stand on my strength as a woman, mother, grandmother, and friend. We will not be broken; we are Iowa strong,” stated Heather Valentine, Michael’s mother.

Many faith and community leaders gathered tonight including a physician from Mercy Medical in Cedar Rapids who spoke on the severity of gun violence. He says back in 2015, penetrating trauma like the mass shooting accounted for just 3-to-5-percent of trauma cases at the hospital. He says over the past 3 years, that number has increased to about 8-to-10 percent.

Police have arrested 32-year-old Timothy Rush in connection to the mass shooting. He faces 2nd-degree murder, weapons, and other charges. He’s set to appear in court next Friday.

Nicole’s father set up a GoFundMe for her funeral expenses. She leaves behind her three daughters, ages 19, 18, and just one year old.

The family of Michael Valentine also started a GoFundMe. His family says the funds will go toward funeral expenses and a college fund for his 5-year-old son.

