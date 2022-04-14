Show You Care
Adel man set house fire with intention to kill himself and others

File image
File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ADEL, Iowa (KCCI) - An Adel man is facing multiple charges including attempted murder and arson in connection to a suspicious Dallas County house fire.

On April 10th, officials responded to a fire in the 22700 block of Laredo Trail. Reports say that someone poured gasoline inside the house and lit it on fire. The residence was actively burning when first responders arrived.

Two people were transported to area hospitals. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office investigated the fire as arson.

According to the complaint, 40-year-old Jason Weigum poured the gasoline and lit it on fire. Weigum reportedly later admitted he wanted to kill Gerard Thompson, Neil O’Sullivan, and himself.

On Wednesday, Weigum was released from MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center in downtown Des Moines. He was immediately arrested and transported to the Dallas County Jail.

The victims are still in recovery from 2nd and 3rd-degree burns.

Weigum is charged with two counts of attempted murder, first-degree criminal mischief, and first-degree arson.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

