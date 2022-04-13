Wind Gusts Increase

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The clearing sky begins to move into the state tonight. Look for the winds to remain strong from the west overnight with a stronger wind tomorrow. Gusts on Thursday will likely top 50 mpg as highs stay in the 40s. As we approach Easter weekend the weather stays cool and quiet through Saturday. By Sunday a system moves into the state with a possibility of rain and snow showers. Have a great night!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.