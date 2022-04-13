Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Wind Gusts Increase

By Joe Winters
Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The clearing sky begins to move into the state tonight. Look for the winds to remain strong from the west overnight with a stronger wind tomorrow. Gusts on Thursday will likely top 50 mpg as highs stay in the 40s. As we approach Easter weekend the weather stays cool and quiet through Saturday. By Sunday a system moves into the state with a possibility of rain and snow showers. Have a great night!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect in the shooting at a Cedar Rapids nightclub that killed two people and injured 10...
Attorney: Cedar Rapids nightclub shooter fired ‘intentionally and indiscriminately’
Timothy Rush
Man facing murder charge in Cedar Rapids mass shooting
Severe weather outlook
Chance of strong storms Tuesday night
Vigil held for Nicole Owens Tuesday evening
Friends and family hold vigil for Nicole Owens
Police at the scene of a mass shooting at Taboo Nightclub Lounge in downtown Cedar Rapids on...
Police release names of Taboo Nightclub shooting victims

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Evening, April 13
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Evening, April 13
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday, Afternoon, April 13
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Morning, April 12