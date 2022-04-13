West Liberty Volunteer Fire Dept. ends association with city over ‘escalating hostility’

Show You Care
West Liberty Volunteer Fire Department worried about changes
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
WEST LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The West Liberty Volunteer Fire Department said it is ending its association with the City over what it called “escalating hostility.”

In a letter addressed Mayor Katherine McCullough, City Manager David Haugland, the city clerk and three city council members, the department called it “an ugly battle waged against the Department for control.”

“For reasons unknown to the Department, the city administration has waged war upon its volunteers through demanding complete control of Department operations and finances without transparency, harassing volunteers, and stalling in the hiring of EMS personnel,” the department said in a release.

The volunteers said they plan to continue to serve the community, but under a new 28E Agency, governed by a board made up of representatives from the city and rural areas.

The letter to the city also gives the city a deadline to resolve the situation of May 1 before the change is made. Otherwise, the letter states, the city will need to make other arrangements for fire and rescue or ISO ratings will increase and levy significant increases in hazard insurance for every building in the area.

See the full letter below:

