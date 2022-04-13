Show You Care
Tornado confirmed in north-central Iowa, others reported

A tornado formed during Tuesday's storms northwest of Fort Dodge near Gilmore City.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GILMORE CITY, Iowa (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado hit near Gilmore City in north-central Iowa as a strong line of storms moved across the state Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Weather service meteorologist Rod Donavon in Des Moines said Wednesday that the tornado was confirmed by a trained spotter southwest of the small town of Gilmore City and tracked several miles to the northeast.

Donavon says up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of the state as the storms moved through, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.

There have been no reports of serious injuries with the storms.

