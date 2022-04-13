Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Strong to severe storms continue

By Joe Winters
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A strong area of low pressure moves from the Plains into the Great Lakes tonight.  Storms are developing in two locations. 

Thunderstorm cells moving across northern Iowa have the best chance for rotation with the potential for tornado formation.

Along the cold front, farther to the west, a line of thunderstorms is quickly moving to the east.  Damaging winds would be the primary threat from this line of storms as it moves into eastern Iowa after midnight.

In eastern Iowa, our primary threat of severe weather will be between now and 3 am. The line decays quickly as it moves to the east bringing scattered showers by Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Rush
Man facing murder charge in Cedar Rapids mass shooting
Police at the scene of a mass shooting at Taboo Nightclub Lounge in downtown Cedar Rapids on...
Police release names of Taboo Nightclub shooting victims
Taboo Nightclub.
Public shaken by early morning mass shooting in Cedar Rapids
A suspect in the shooting at a Cedar Rapids nightclub that killed two people and injured 10...
Attorney: Cedar Rapids nightclub shooter fired ‘intentionally and indiscriminately’
Finkenauer to challenge judge’s decision to remove her from primary ballot
Finkenauer to challenge judge’s decision on removal from the ballot, auditors wait to print ballots

Latest News

Taboo Nightclub.
Mayor hopes vigil provides ‘space to heal’ after Taboo shooting
Vigil for Nicole Ownes
Vigil for Nicole Owens
Mayor hopes vigil provides ‘space to heal’ after Taboo shooting
Vigil held for Nicole Owens Tuesday evening
Friends and family hold vigil for Nicole Owens