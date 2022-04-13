Strong to severe storms continue

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A strong area of low pressure moves from the Plains into the Great Lakes tonight. Storms are developing in two locations.

Thunderstorm cells moving across northern Iowa have the best chance for rotation with the potential for tornado formation.

Along the cold front, farther to the west, a line of thunderstorms is quickly moving to the east. Damaging winds would be the primary threat from this line of storms as it moves into eastern Iowa after midnight.

In eastern Iowa, our primary threat of severe weather will be between now and 3 am. The line decays quickly as it moves to the east bringing scattered showers by Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.