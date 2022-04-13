St. Pius students work with Take Away Hunger to feed 10,000 in tornado damaged areas of the south

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Elementary students at St. Pius school in Cedar Rapids are helping tornado victims hundreds of miles away. They teamed up with Take Away Hunger to make a big difference.

”So they can have food just like us,” said Karly Gaul, a 5th grader at St. Pius.

Students participated in a coin drive for a week leading up to the event where they raised nearly $2,600 to help with needed supplies. Take Away Hunger in Cedar Rapids helps provide food where there’s a major need, and right now they say that’s in tornado ravished portions of the south.

”I’m kind of proud I’m part of this great event,” said 5th grader Daniel Roche.

Students made cards to tuck special messages into every box.

”I just think it’s pretty neat that they’ll get something from somebody thousands of miles away saying they care and they want to help you know,” said Joe OLeary with Take Away Hunger in Cedar Rapids.

Navigating natural disasters is something people in Cedar Rapids know all too well.

”When we all had the derecho you know you saw a lot of people coming together within Cedar Rapids but also people from other states and we all know what it’s like to have those disasters happen and it’s great to know we can kind of pay it forward,” explained Ann Gaul, a 5th grade teacher at the school.

From preschool to 5th grade, hundreds of St. Pius students contributed in the effort.

”It’s super fun to bag these and all ages can do this,” said 5th grader Lydia Beer.

”It’s our faith to help people and I’m just doing what we always have to do,” said Roche.

