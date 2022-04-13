Show You Care
Save CR Heritage starts petition to add Garfield Elementary as topic on school board meeting agenda
By Libbie Randall
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As the Cedar Rapids School District continues their discussion on what should happen to the eight elementary buildings they plan to phase out, one has been added to a petition drive.

Save CR Heritage started a petition to add Garfield Elementary as a topic on the school board meeting agenda.

“We thought it was important that this item was brought to the attention of the public. It kind of already passed as far as the closure of Garfield,” said Cindy Hadish, Board Member for Save CR Heritage

This would be the first time something like this would be tested in the Cedar Rapids School District.

The concern lies with how and if the school plans to preserve the building. They’re worried about the future of the historic building.

“Keeping their older buildings open, making additions...Cedar Rapids didn’t seem interest in that, they just want new buildings. Which some people want, but others would prefer the less expensive route,” said Hadish.

But Hadish does acknowledge that even if they can add this topic to the school board agenda, it won’t change much for the Garfield Elementary population.

The plan includes moving its students to a school a mile away that will be newly constructed in 2024.

“It’s really all about raising awareness because if you went to that neighborhood right now, half of those people wouldn’t even know about this plan,” said Hadish.

As they continue to assess what will happen to the building, Hadish is confident Save CR Heritage will reach is goal of 500, or more, signatures.

