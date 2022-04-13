Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Police identify student killed in Kansas City middle school stabbing as 14-year-old boy

Police responded to a fatal stabbing at Northeast Middle School on Tuesday.
Police responded to a fatal stabbing at Northeast Middle School on Tuesday.(KCTV5 staff)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement has identified the child killed Tuesday in a middle school stabbing.

The Kansas City Police Department said that 14-year-old Manuel J. Guzman died from his injuries after he was stabbed at Northeast Middle School.

Officers stated that the student suspect has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. His case will be handled through juvenile court in Jackson County.

Kansas City has experienced four homicides in a 24-hour span, prompting Mayor Quinton Lucas to make a plea on social media for more youth mental health services, as well as cracking down on illegally trafficked firearms.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect in the shooting at a Cedar Rapids nightclub that killed two people and injured 10...
Attorney: Cedar Rapids nightclub shooter fired ‘intentionally and indiscriminately’
Timothy Rush
Man facing murder charge in Cedar Rapids mass shooting
Severe weather outlook
Chance of strong storms Tuesday night
Vigil held for Nicole Owens Tuesday evening
Friends and family hold vigil for Nicole Owens
Police at the scene of a mass shooting at Taboo Nightclub Lounge in downtown Cedar Rapids on...
Police release names of Taboo Nightclub shooting victims

Latest News

Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Michigan police release video showing officer knelt on Black man, fatally shot him
A joint cybersecurity advisory released by the Department of Energy, the Cybersecurity and...
US agencies: Industrial control system malware discovered
This photo provided by the Miami-Dade County Jail shows Odette Lysse Joassaint. Police in Miami...
Police find 2 dead kids in Miami apartment; mother arrested
Truckers block the entrance into the Santa Teresa Port of Entry in Ciudad Juarez going into New...
Trucker blockade snarls US-Mexico border over Texas order
FILE PHOTO: Mark Meadows frequently raised the prospect of voter fraud before the 2020...
Former Trump chief of staff Meadows removed as North Carolina registered voter