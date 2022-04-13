Mayor hopes vigil provides ‘space to heal’ after Taboo shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday the city of Cedar Rapids is holding a vigil after the shooting at Taboo over the weekend that killed two and injured 10.

The mayor of Cedar Rapids, Tiffany O’Donnell, said, “We have a community that is not used to this tragedy.” She said that’s why local government officials felt compelled to organize a vigil—”it became very clear...people needed to talk about this.” She added, “This is an opportunity for us to provide a space to heal.”

Kara Grafft works at Harambee House in the Wellington Heights community. She describes it as a one-stop shop for people in the area who have experienced trauma. She said those who have experienced a traumatic event should surround themselves with “a positive network.” She added, “Grace for ourselves and grace for other people is what’s going to help our community in times of difficulty.”

Cedar Rapids’ Vigil for Community Healing is Wednesday night at 7:00 inside the Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Mays Island. Anyone with accessibility needs can contact the city at 319-286-5860.

