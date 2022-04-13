Linn County Board of Supervisors award first round of ARPA funding

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, the Linn County Board of Supervisors awarded the first round of funding it received for the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

The funding, which is meant to speed up the U.S. recovery from the economic and health effects caused by the COVID pandemic, gave Linn County $44 million over the course of two installments.

The County received $11 million for lost revenue and administrative costs as well as $11 million that the County is making available to other local governments and nonprofits through a competitive application process.

That second set of $11 million will be split with half going towards affordable housing, social services, public health, capital investments, and negative economic impacts from COVID (Category A) and half going towards water and sewer infrastructure projects (Category D).

″I think this list for Round 1 represents a really good cross-section of the eligible categories and will make some significant impacts,” said Linn County Board of Supervisor Chair Ben Rogers. “What an opportunity to have federal dollars of this magnitude in order to give out to the community and impact organizations. I really look forward to the great work these organizations will do with these American Rescue Plan Act dollars.”

The Board of Supervisors awarded Round 1 ARPA funding to the following organizations:

Category A

Aging Services, Inc. Kingston Hill Residential Care Facility (RCF) - Flooring Replacement: $145,000

Boys & Girls Clubs of Cedar Rapids Unlocking the Future: $750,500

Cedar Rapids NAACP and LULAC Immigrant and Refugee Community Gardens: $17,460

Discovery Living, Inc. Healthy, Safe Homes for Individuals with Intellectual Disabilities: $50,000

Eastern Iowa Health Center Increasing Access and Opportunity to COVID-19 Education, Vaccinations, and General Medicine for Underserved Populations: $500,000

Ecumenical Community Center Foundation Just Getting There ARPA Boost / Helping Hands Ministry: $60,000

Feed Iowa First Improving Food Access Infrastructure: $100,000

Foundation 2 Crisis Services Headquarter Facility: $900,000

Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation Comprehensive Gun Violence Reduction: $605,315

Gutschmidt Properties Inc. Missing Middle Affordable Housing Jumpstart: $250,000

Hawkeye Area Community Action Program, Inc. Linn County Affordable Housing Expansion: $150,000.00

Horizons, A Family Service Alliance Meals on Wheels: $240,000

Horizons, A Family Service Alliance Neighborhood Transportation Services: $50,000

Indian Creek Nature Center Enhanced Accessibility at Etzel Sugar Grove Farm: Water and Sewer Infrastructure and Farmer Education Workshop: $250,000

Kids First Law Center Advocacy for Children of High-Conflict Divorce: $20,000

Kids First Law Center Restorative Justice Prevents Youth Violence: $100,000

LBA Foundation CR-Dreams Expansion: $35,450

Linn County Community Services/Planning & Development Linn County Housing Equity Needs Study and Assessment: $70,000

Linn County Community Services (Options of Linn County) Options Programming Through Innovative Offers for New Safeguards (OPTIONS): $53,645

Linn County Food Systems Council Food Access, Resilience, & Equity (FARE) Grant Program: $250,000

Linn County Public Health My Care Community - Coordinated Community Response: $200,000

Matthew 25 Healthy Homes, Food, and Neighborhoods: $250,000

NewBo City Market Expanding the Hatchery for Entrepreneurship Equity: $100,000

The Arc of East Central Iowa Better Access, Inclusion, and Recreation for our Community: $250,000

Together We Achieve 12k in 2022 Food Box Giveaway: $23,980

Together We Achieve Hot Meals for All: $3,650

Willis Dady Homeless Services On-Site Mental Health Care for Individuals Experiencing Homelessness at Willis Dady Homeless Services: $75,000

Category D

City of Bertram Water Extension to City Park/Blains Crossing: $220,000

City of Center Point Lewis Access Main Water: $200,000

City of Central City Marion Road South Street Improvements: $137,289

City of Coggon Water Main Infrastructure Project: $478,800

City of Fairfax Water Supply System: $425,000

City of Hiawatha Robins Road Water and Storm Water Infrastructure Upgrades: $266,500

City of Lisbon Well 5 Improvements: $1,000,000

City of Mount Vernon 2022 Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation: $1,000,000

City of Palo Study for Water Source: $35,000

City of Prairieburg Televise Sewer Lines: $28,000

City of Walford Wastewater UV Project: $300,000

City of Walker Replacement of water main on Greene Street: $1,000,000

Linn County will announce the Round 2 application period at a future date.

All eligible applications submitted during Round 1, but not funded, will automatically be considered in the second round.

