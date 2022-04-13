Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Special Olympian Myles Scheckel develops special bond with Iowa’s Kris Murray

By Scott Saville
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Myles Scheckel of Cedar Rapids has always liked competing.

Myles, who has Down syndrome, ran cross country for Harding Middle School. Now a sophomore at Kennedy, he competes in the Special Olympics, where he brought home a couple of medals.

Myles is a huge Iowa fan, and his favorite Hawkeye is Kris Murray.

And the feeling is mutual.

“He is just someone easy to get along with who always brings a smile to your face,” said Kris. “Always leaves with a hug.”

Kris was so inspired by Myles he decided to donate the proceeds from his NIL to the special Olympics.

Kris has an autograph session over the weekend at Scheels. Myles was there next to him, even signing a few autographs himself.

“We haven’t played one-on-one yet in basketball,” Kris said. “I’m ready to challenge him on if he’s ready for it.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Rush
Man facing murder charge in Cedar Rapids mass shooting
Police at the scene of a mass shooting at Taboo Nightclub Lounge in downtown Cedar Rapids on...
Police release names of Taboo Nightclub shooting victims
Taboo Nightclub.
Public shaken by early morning mass shooting in Cedar Rapids
A suspect in the shooting at a Cedar Rapids nightclub that killed two people and injured 10...
Attorney: Cedar Rapids nightclub shooter fired ‘intentionally and indiscriminately’
Finkenauer to challenge judge’s decision to remove her from primary ballot
Finkenauer to challenge judge’s decision on removal from the ballot, auditors wait to print ballots

Latest News

Two Iowa City men raise funds to help put Jason Parker back on a bike
Two Iowa City men raise funds to help put Jason Parker back on a bike
Special Olympics athletes show out in Cedar Rapids
Special Olympics athletes show out in Cedar Rapids
John's Big Ol' Fish - Monday April 11th, 2022
John’s Big Ol’ Fish - Monday, April 11th, 2022
Scottie Scheffler celebrates after winning the 86th Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April...
Scottie Scheffler gets Masters green jacket to go with No. 1 ranking