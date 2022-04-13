Special Olympian Myles Scheckel develops special bond with Iowa’s Kris Murray

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Myles Scheckel of Cedar Rapids has always liked competing.

Myles, who has Down syndrome, ran cross country for Harding Middle School. Now a sophomore at Kennedy, he competes in the Special Olympics, where he brought home a couple of medals.

Myles is a huge Iowa fan, and his favorite Hawkeye is Kris Murray.

And the feeling is mutual.

“He is just someone easy to get along with who always brings a smile to your face,” said Kris. “Always leaves with a hug.”

Kris was so inspired by Myles he decided to donate the proceeds from his NIL to the special Olympics.

Kris has an autograph session over the weekend at Scheels. Myles was there next to him, even signing a few autographs himself.

“We haven’t played one-on-one yet in basketball,” Kris said. “I’m ready to challenge him on if he’s ready for it.”

