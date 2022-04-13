Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for seven counties

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, Governor Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for seven counties in response to the severe weather on April 12th.

The proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to help the counties with disaster recovery and relief, and activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents.

The grant program would provide up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level for a family of three. The grants could be used for home or car repair, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses. The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website at https://dhs.iowa.gov/disaster-assistance-programs. Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim.

The proclamation also activates the Disaster Case Management Program, which was created to provide guidance and advice to people with serious needs related to disaster-related hardship. Disaster case managers would work which people to create a disaster recovery plan and provide referrals to obtain a service or resource. For information on the Disaster Case Management Program, contact your local community action association or visit www.iowacommunityaction.org.

The following counties were listed in Governor Reynolds’s disaster proclamation:

Cerro Gordo,

Hancock,

Humboldt,

Mitchell,

Pocahontas,

Winneshiek

Worth

