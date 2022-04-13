Friends and family hold vigil for Nicole Owens

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday evening, friends and family gathered outside Taboo Nightclub and Lounge to honor one of the victims of the mass shooting that took place Sunday morning.

35-year-old Nicole Owens was one of two people killed in the shooting, the other victim being 25-year-old Michael Valentine.

People sang and wept as they remembered and honored their loved one. Candles surrounded a photo of Nicole serving as an impromptu memorial to one of Sunday’s victims.

They released black, white, and orange balloons also as they mourned the loss of the mother of three.

One of the shooting suspects, 32-year-old Timothy Rush, is facing multiple charges, including second-degree murder after the mass shooting killed two and injured ten others.

A previous balloon release was held Sunday evening.

