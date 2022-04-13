FBI warns of increase in sextortion schemes targeting young children

OMAHA, Nebraska (KCRG) - The FBI is warning parents and caregivers about an increase in incidents involving sextortion of young children.

Sextortion is a term used when adults pose as young girls or boys in order to coerce other young girls or boys to produce sexual images and videos and then extort money from them.

The FBI Omaha Field Office has received an increasing number of reports of the scheme occurring through social media, games, and various other apps.

They say the scheme is most prevalent when a predator poses as a young girl to convince young males in the 14 to 17 age range, to engage in explicit activity over video. The video is then secretly recorded by the predator, at which point the predator reveals it to them in an attempt to extort the victim for money.

The FBI has listed the following tips to protect children on online:

Be selective about what you share online, especially your personal information and passwords. If your social media accounts are open to everyone, a predator may be able to figure out a lot of information about you or your children. Be wary of anyone you encounter for the first time online. Block or ignore messages from strangers. Be aware that people can pretend to be anything or anyone online. Videos and photos are not proof that a person is who they claim to be. Be suspicious if you meet someone on a game or app and they ask you to start talking to them on a different platform. Encourage your children to report suspicious behavior to a trusted adult.

If you believe you or someone you know is the victim of sextortion:

Contact your local FBI field office (contact information can be found at www.fbi.gov ), the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at www.ic3.gov , or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (1-800-the-lost or Cybertipline.org ).

Do not delete anything before law enforcement is able to review it.

Tell law enforcement everything about the encounters you had online; it may be embarrassing, but it is necessary to find the offender.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.