Charges filed against wrong-way driver who ran naked on I-380

Police say an investigation revealed that the black SUV was being operated by 33-year-old Andrew Robert Cairy, who then left the scene of the crash without providing legally required information.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple charges have been filed against the man who caused a crash after driving the wrong way on I-380 and then fled the scene naked back in January.

On January 6th, Cedar Rapids Police received a report of a black SUV traveling the wrong way on I-380 Southbound near Quacker Oats, before creating a multiple motor vehicle crash at I-380 and 42nd St. NE.

Police say an investigation revealed that the black SUV was being operated by 33-year-old Andrew Robert Cairy, who then left the scene of the crash without providing legally required information. Cairy was later found naked by police at 42nd St. and Center Point Rd.

As a result of the crash, several victims in the crash were hospitalized with injuries. These same victims in the crash grew frustrated back in February when no charges against Cairy had been filed over a month after the crash occurred.

Court records show that Cairy was officially charged on March 30th, 2022 with Serious Injury by Vehicle, Leaving the Scene of a Serious Injury Accident, and two counts of Leaving the Scene of a Bodily Injury Accident.

