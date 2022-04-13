Show You Care
Cedar Rapids police investigating Tuesday night shots-fired incident

(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police say they are investigating a report from Tuesday night of gunshots in the 3600 block of 12th Avenue SW in Cedar Rapids.

The Joint Communications Agency said a caller reported six to eight gunshots were heard, and a silver vehicle was seen driving away without its headlights on.

In a news release, police said they went to the scene at around 10 p.m. and found bullet damage to garages at the rear of the home. They also said they recovered evidence related to the incident.

No injuries were reported. No additional details have been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

