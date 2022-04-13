Cedar Rapids firefighters respond to house fire on city’s northwest side, rescue dog
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids firefighters put out a house fire near 1st Ave and Rock Ridge Road Northwest at around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
No one was home at the time of the fire, but a dog was inside when crews got there. The dog was rescued and is ok.
The two-story home sustained heavy fire and smoke damage.
Officials have not said what started the fire.
