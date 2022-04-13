Show You Care
Big temperature drop today, showers likely

Plan on falling temperatures today along with scattered showers.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Even though we are starting the day in the 50s and 60s, don’t let this fool you as it won’t last but a few hours. A steady temperature drop is expected along with some scattered showers. Gusty northwest wind will accompany the temperature drop and we may even see a few wet snowflakes mix in at the very end of the day. Tomorrow, a day of gusty wind is still on track with peak gusts over 50mph expected. Some parts of northeast Iowa may gust close to 60mph before this system is entirely out of here tomorrow night. Friday and Saturday look fairly quiet at this time with the next system coming in around Easter Sunday. This one will carry the potential of a rain/snow mix as the chilly temperatures continue.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

