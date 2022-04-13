Show You Care
Atkins man arrested in Independence; wanted on national warrant

Christopher Alan Southerland
Christopher Alan Southerland(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - On April 12th, Independence police responded to multiple disturbance calls. Police responded to a report in the 100 block of 1st St. East and another in the parking lot behind the 300 block of 1st St. East.

Upon their arrival in the 300 block, officers found two males engaged in a physical altercation. Police identified the men and found that the two had been involved in a dispute on March 31st, 2022 as well. A handgun was reportedly displayed by one of the male subjects during both disputes.

Police arrested and charged 21-year-old Christopher Alan Southerland of Atkins with two counts of Intimidation with a Firearm, two counts of Going Armed with Intent, and two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

Officials also discovered that Southerland has a nationwide extradition no-bond warrant from Benton County, Missouri, for sexual assault charges, and endangering child welfare.

