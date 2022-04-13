Show You Care
Amazon adds 5% ‘fuel and inflation surcharge’ to seller fees

FILE - The company logo is displayed on one of the doors of a delivery van for Amazon on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(AP) – Amazon said Wednesday it will add a 5% “fuel and inflation surcharge” to fees it charges third-party sellers who use the retailer’s fulfillment services as the company faces rising costs.

The company said in an announcement on its website that the added fees will take effect on April 28 and are subject to change.

Federal data released Tuesday showed inflation hit 8.5% in March, its fastest pace in more than 40 years.

Amazon said its new fees will apply to both apparel and non-apparel items.

The fees will also apply to products ordered before April 28, but are shipped and delivered after that date.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

