Algona shooting investigation leads to attempted murder charge

ALGONA, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, Algona police charged a man with attempted murder, after the man allegedly fired shots at a man he knew.

On April 9th, The Algona Police Department received a report of shots fired in the area of North Park Drive around 10:25 am. The report also stated that a vehicle left the area at a high rate of speed.

Officers on scene located a male victim who had been shot at but not hit, and identified other witnesses to the altercation. Police determined that the man and shooter knew one another.

Iowa State Patrol stopped the vehicle in question on Interstate 35 near Williams, Iowa. Officers identified the driver, 20-year-old Michael Street of Fredericktown, Missouri, as the subject who allegedly fired shots.

Street was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder.

