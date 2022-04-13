Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Algona shooting investigation leads to attempted murder charge

Street was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder.
Street was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder.(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALGONA, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, Algona police charged a man with attempted murder, after the man allegedly fired shots at a man he knew.

On April 9th, The Algona Police Department received a report of shots fired in the area of North Park Drive around 10:25 am. The report also stated that a vehicle left the area at a high rate of speed.

Officers on scene located a male victim who had been shot at but not hit, and identified other witnesses to the altercation. Police determined that the man and shooter knew one another.

Iowa State Patrol stopped the vehicle in question on Interstate 35 near Williams, Iowa. Officers identified the driver, 20-year-old Michael Street of Fredericktown, Missouri, as the subject who allegedly fired shots.

Street was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect in the shooting at a Cedar Rapids nightclub that killed two people and injured 10...
Attorney: Cedar Rapids nightclub shooter fired ‘intentionally and indiscriminately’
Timothy Rush
Man facing murder charge in Cedar Rapids mass shooting
Severe weather outlook
Chance of strong storms Tuesday night
Vigil held for Nicole Owens Tuesday evening
Friends and family hold vigil for Nicole Owens
Police at the scene of a mass shooting at Taboo Nightclub Lounge in downtown Cedar Rapids on...
Police release names of Taboo Nightclub shooting victims

Latest News

West Liberty Volunteer Fire Department worried about changes
West Liberty Volunteer Fire Dept. ends association with city over ‘escalating hostility’
Cedar Rapids firefighters put out a house fire near 1st Ave and Rock Ridge Road Northwest at...
Cedar Rapids firefighters respond to house fire on city’s northwest side, rescue dog
Cedar Rapids firefighters responded to a house fire on the city's northwest side Wednesday...
Cedar Rapids firefighters respond to house fire, rescue dog
Doctor Graeff from Animal Care Hospital joins us to discusses parasite prevention in dogs.
Veterinarian discusses parasite prevention in dogs