Western Dubuque schools give $1000 to staff ineligible for governor’s bonus
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Western Dubuque School board members approved $1,000 bonuses for the remaining staff who did not receive the $1,000 bonus Gov. Reynolds announced during her Condition of the State Speech.
Originally only teachers who taught 100% in-person during the COVID pandemic were eligible for the bonus payment. The requirement made hundreds of teachers across the state ineligible.
The district will fund the payment with federal COVID-19 relief funds.
Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.