Western Dubuque schools give $1000 to staff ineligible for governor’s bonus

The administrative offices for the Western Dubuque Community School District.
The administrative offices for the Western Dubuque Community School District.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Western Dubuque School board members approved $1,000 bonuses for the remaining staff who did not receive the $1,000 bonus Gov. Reynolds announced during her Condition of the State Speech.

Originally only teachers who taught 100% in-person during the COVID pandemic were eligible for the bonus payment. The requirement made hundreds of teachers across the state ineligible.

The district will fund the payment with federal COVID-19 relief funds.

