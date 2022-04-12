Western Dubuque schools give $1000 to staff ineligible for governor’s bonus

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Western Dubuque School board members approved $1,000 bonuses for the remaining staff who did not receive the $1,000 bonus Gov. Reynolds announced during her Condition of the State Speech.

Originally only teachers who taught 100% in-person during the COVID pandemic were eligible for the bonus payment. The requirement made hundreds of teachers across the state ineligible.

The district will fund the payment with federal COVID-19 relief funds.

