Waypoint says Survivors’ Program offers trauma counseling to anyone involved in Taboo Nightclub shooting

By Libbie Randall
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Penny Galvin with Waypoint says everyone who was at the Taboo Nightclub that night qualifies for the Survivors’ Program. It’s a service that aims to help people who have experienced a violent crime or murder.

“In violent crime, it can either be the victim we’re serving. In relation to Sunday, people that witnessed the event because they experienced great trauma,” said Galvin.

Services through the program include crisis counseling, connection to financial resources, and a mediator between the victim and Waypoint’s community partners.

The service is confidential and free.

For any survivors who feel they need to seek this service out, they are also offered what’s called crime victims’ compensation.

“It’s a reimbursement program that can assist with funeral costs, transportation, lost wages due to the crime, lost wages during testimony,” said Galvin.

The program is for all victims of violent crime or homicide, and their family members. But after Sunday’s shooting, Galvin says says a program like this in Cedar Rapids is an important option now than ever.

“There is such a mass amount of people this impacted from homicides survivors’ families, to victims that were shot, and any person that was there was a victim,” said Galvin.

She adds that there is no wait list for this program. If all of the up to 150 people that were at Taboo Nightclub during the shooting needs this service, Galvin says they are prepared to help them all.

To reach Galvin directly, call 319-531-7089. More information on the program is here.

