Trial set for Decorah man accused of killing father

WINNESHEIK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The jury trial date is set for the man accused of fatally shooting his father with a firearm.

43-year-old Aaron Whittles is charged with Murder in the First Degree after allegedly killing his father on March 17th.

A criminal complaint shows Whittle, admitted to authorities he shot Lawerence Whittles. The complaint goes on to say observations by law enforcement at the scene were consistent with what Aaron Whittle had described to them.

Whittles is pleading not guilty.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for September 13th, 2022, and a jury trial is scheduled for October 3rd, 2022.

