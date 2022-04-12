Structure fire causes smoke and water damage to Cedar Rapids home

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 3:01 pm, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department (CRFD) responded to a report of a structure fire in the 1700 block of 51st St. NE on Monday.

Dispatch reports that a passerby call called 911 after seeing smoke coming from the rear of the home.

Crews arrived and acted quickly on the active fire on the backside of the home. CRFD deployed a pre-connected hose to the rear of the home, and were able to quickly extinguish the fire and contain the fire to the area of origin.

Officials say fire damage did occur to the exterior of the home. No injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation.

