Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Structure fire causes smoke and water damage to Cedar Rapids home

Officials say fire damage did occur to the exterior of the home.
Officials say fire damage did occur to the exterior of the home.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 3:01 pm, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department (CRFD) responded to a report of a structure fire in the 1700 block of 51st St. NE on Monday.

Dispatch reports that a passerby call called 911 after seeing smoke coming from the rear of the home.

Crews arrived and acted quickly on the active fire on the backside of the home. CRFD deployed a pre-connected hose to the rear of the home, and were able to quickly extinguish the fire and contain the fire to the area of origin.

Officials say fire damage did occur to the exterior of the home. No injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police respond to shooting in downtown Cedar Rapids. Photo courtesy: Jamie Gifford
News conference at 3:00 PM on mass shooting at downtown Cedar Rapids night club
Police at the scene of a mass shooting at Taboo Nightclub Lounge in downtown Cedar Rapids on...
Police believe more than one suspect at large in Taboo Nightclub mass shooting
Police say two people were killed, and approximately 10 more wounded in a shooting at the Taboo...
Club Taboo owner ‘cooperating’ with mass shooting investigation
Police at the scene of a mass shooting at Taboo Nightclub Lounge in downtown Cedar Rapids on...
Police release names of Taboo Nightclub shooting victims
Timothy Rush
Man facing murder charge in Cedar Rapids mass shooting

Latest News

Dubuque Suicide Prevention Coalition
Dubuque school district creates suicide prevention coalition to address students’ brain health needs
Metro Daycare
Public speaks out against Metro daycare closing at Cedar Rapids school board meeting
The entrance to Taboo Nightclub.
Cedar Rapids business owner ‘considering’ relocating after shooting
Dubuque Suicide Prevention Coalition
Dubuque school district creates suicide prevention coalition to address students’ brain health needs