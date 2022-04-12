Show You Care
Stormy Weather

By Joe Winters

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A strong area of low pressure moves from the Plains into the Great Lakes by morning. Storms developing along the front will quickly move to the east. Damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes are likely across portions of Iowa. In eastern Iowa, our primary threat of severe weather will be between 9 pm and 3 am. Damaging wind would be our primary threat. The line decays quickly as it moves to the east bringing scattered showers by Wednesday morning. Colder weather arrives behind this system sticking around through Eastern Weekend. Have a great night!

