President Biden unveils ethanol plan in Iowa; “very welcome news” to Gov. Reynolds

MENLO, Iowa (KCCI) - Tuesday afternoon, President Joe Biden rolled out a plan to use ethanol to curb rising gas prices.

“I just had the chance to see the work you do here to turn more than 40 million bushels of local corn into 130 million gallons of ethanol a year,” Biden said during a speech at the plant Tuesday.

The EPA will allow E-15 gasoline to be sold nationwide this summer. That’s gasoline with a 15% ethanol blend. Right now, E-15 can’t be used in most of the country from June 1st to Sept. 15th, but the EPA will be issuing a national, emergency waiver.

The White House says the move will help increase fuel supplies and give Americans more choices at the pump. The EPA says any vehicle 2001 or newer can use E-15 gas.

Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds thanked the Biden Administration for the change.

“Thank you to the Biden Administration for this very welcome news. While there is more to be done from the Administration to address high energy and fuel prices, unrestricted access to E15 is a great first step,” Reynolds said in a news release. “This action, although temporary, will ensure Iowans continued access to E-15 and higher blends of ethanol. It is critical that the EPA implements this in a way to fully allow E-15 for the entire summer driving season. I will continue to fight for our agriculture and renewable fuels industry because Iowans, and all Americans, deserve less expensive, cleaner-burning fuels.”

During his visit, the president also touted the bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed last year, which provides billions of dollars for rural communities to improve roads and bridges, water quality, and high-speed, broadband internet access. Iowa is slated to get $5 billion from that infrastructure bill.

The plan dedicates $400 million to fix the high number of deficient bridges across our state. More than $600 million will go to updating our public water systems, and $100 million is slated to bring high-speed internet access to rural areas.

